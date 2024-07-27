Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TDY opened at $421.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.