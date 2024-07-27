Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.