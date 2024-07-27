Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.