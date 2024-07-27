Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

