Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Kroger by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

