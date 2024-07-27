Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 10,443 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.