Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,440 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -214.03 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

