Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,855 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

