Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,216,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $60,937,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,613.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,586.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,522.56.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Citigroup raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

