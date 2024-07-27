Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 18,447 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

