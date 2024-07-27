Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 187 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.49 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

