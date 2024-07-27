Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $184.10 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

