Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.72, a P/E/G ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

