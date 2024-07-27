Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,761 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.77.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

