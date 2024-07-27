Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

