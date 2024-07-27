Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 45,568 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

