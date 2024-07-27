Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,833 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $62.23 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $886.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

