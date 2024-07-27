Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

