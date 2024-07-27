BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,085.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,085 ($26.97) and last traded at GBX 2,085 ($26.97), with a volume of 1025573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,116 ($27.37).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.92) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.18) to GBX 2,650 ($34.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.33) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.16) to GBX 2,000 ($25.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($56.91) to GBX 4,500 ($58.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.31).

The company has a market cap of £108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,878.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,263.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,304.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

