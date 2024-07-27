Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

