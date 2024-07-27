BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.99 on Friday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

