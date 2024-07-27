Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.08.

Biodesix Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.72 on Friday. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Biodesix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

