Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $294.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $211.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $278.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average is $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.