BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.66

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as high as C$10.08. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 714 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$116.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioSyent

BioSyent Company Profile

In other news, insider BioSyent Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$43,627.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,132 shares of company stock valued at $39,956. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.