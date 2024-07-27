BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.