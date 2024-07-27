BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

BJ stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

