Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

