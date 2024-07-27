BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 61,943 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
