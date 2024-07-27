BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 61,943 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 68.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

