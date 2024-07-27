Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

