Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Blink Charging were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

