BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.