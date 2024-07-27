BMO Capital Markets Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $295.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

