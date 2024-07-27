BMO Capital Markets Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.