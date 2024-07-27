BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,589 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.52. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

(Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.