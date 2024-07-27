BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,940 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 223,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,704,855 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

