BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,017 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $230,718 in the last ninety days. 26.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 5.6 %

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

