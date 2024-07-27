BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,864 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,525,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.