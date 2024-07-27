BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 30,484 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 187.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $50,125,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after buying an additional 2,496,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.92 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

