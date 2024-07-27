BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 31,710 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Performant Financial worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,995,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 244,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $275.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter.

Performant Financial Company Profile



Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

See Also

