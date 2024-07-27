BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 4,698 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.61 million, a PE ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 960.00%.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,862. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,563 shares of company stock valued at $230,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

