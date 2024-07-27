BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 9.9 %

NAIL stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

About Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

