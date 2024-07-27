BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market cap of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

