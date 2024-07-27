BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

