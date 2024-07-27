BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 2,194 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.