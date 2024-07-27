BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 4,217 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

