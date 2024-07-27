BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 925 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

