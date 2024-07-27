BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $457.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.