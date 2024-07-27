BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ring Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REI. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 224,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 94,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ring Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

