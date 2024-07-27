BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $123,000 Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $27.69 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $673.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

