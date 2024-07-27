BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In related news, Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,567.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

